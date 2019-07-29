{{featured_button_text}}
Buchanan County Sheriff's Office

 JEFF REINITZ jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com

QUASQUETON – A Center Point man has been arrested after he allegedly crashed his motorcycle and then assaulted a doctor was who treating him.

Buchanan County sheriff’s deputies were called to a campground on the Wapsipinicon River near Quasqueton around 6:50 p.m. Saturday for a motorcycle that had struck a parked vehicle.

The motorcyclist, David Lando Throndson, 35, refused to tell officers where his motorcycle was located, and authorities found it hidden in the back of a pickup truck under rafting inner tubes.

Throndson was taken into custody, and he allegedly spit on the deputy’s squad car microphone, threatened officers and head-butted the squad car cage, requiring a trip to the Buchanan County Health Center, records state.

On the way, he allegedly had a bowel movement in the back of the squad car, according to court records.

He allegedly continued to threaten to assault officers while at the hospital and wasn’t cooperative with medical officials who were trying to treat him. A doctor ordered he be sedated, and Throndson allegedly kicked the doctor several times while in the hospital bed.

Deputies later arrested Throndson for second-offense operating while intoxicated, assault on a medical professional, harassment of a public official and public intoxication.

