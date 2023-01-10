Man arrested following morning chase

CEDAR FALLS --- A Waterloo man was arrested after methamphetamine was thrown from his pickup truck during an early morning chase Tuesday.
Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies arrested Daniel Lee Chisum, 27, for felony eluding and driving while revoked. He was later released from jail.
According to court records, a patrol deputy attempted to stop Chisum’s truck on Highway 20 around 12:20 a.m. as part of a drug investigation.
The vehicle didn’t stop, and during the pursuit a bag of meth was jettisoned from the truck, court records state.
The chase left Highway 20 and came to an end at Union Road and Paddington Avenue a short time after officers used Stop Sticks, records state.
