CHARLES CITY -- An Iowa City man was arrested Friday night following a pursuit in Floyd County.
The Floyd County Sheriff's Office said deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle for speeding around 6:47 p.m. in the 2600 block of Highway 14. The vehicle refused to stop and sped away from deputies, reaching speeds of more than100 mph, before going into a ditch in the 2100 block of 210th Street, deputies said.
Wayne Watson, 55, is accused of felony eluding, second-offense operating while intoxicated, driving while license revoked, excessive speed, open container, and driving on the wrong side of a divided highway. Further charges are pending.
The Iowa State Patrol, Nora Springs Police Department, and Charles City Police Department assisted with this pursuit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.