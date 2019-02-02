Try 1 month for 99¢

CHARLES CITY -- An Iowa City man was arrested Friday night following a pursuit in Floyd County.

The Floyd County Sheriff's Office said deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle for speeding around 6:47 p.m. in the 2600 block of Highway 14. The vehicle refused to stop and sped away from deputies, reaching speeds of more than100 mph, before going into a ditch in the 2100 block of 210th Street, deputies said.

Wayne Watson, 55, is accused of felony eluding, second-offense operating while intoxicated, driving while license revoked, excessive speed, open container, and driving on the wrong side of a divided highway. Further charges are pending.

The Iowa State Patrol, Nora Springs Police Department, and Charles City Police Department assisted with this pursuit.

