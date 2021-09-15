Man arrested following gunfire in Waterloo

WATERLOO -– One person has been arrested after allegedly firing a gun to scare a friend Tuesday night.
Waterloo police arrested Conner James Scoles, 25, of Evansdale, for one count of intimidation with a weapon.
No injuries were reported.
According to police, Scoles and another man were at 327 Butler Ave. around 2:20 a.m. when Scoles allegedly held a pistol next to the other man’s head and fired a single shot.
The victim fled and banged on the windows of a neighboring house, alerting the resident who called police.
Officers found Scoles leaving the Butler Avenue address, and they found a firearm, spent casing and bullet fragments.
Waterloo police are also investigating an unrelated incident involving gunfire Tuesday night. Officers said a single gunshot was fired during an argument around 9:40 p.m. outside a home in the 400 block of LaPorte Road. No injuries were reported.
