Man arrested following crash in rural Waterloo
Man arrested following crash in rural Waterloo

WATERLOO – A Virginia man has been arrested following an alleged drunken crash with a child in his vehicle on Tuesday.

Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies were called to a crash in the area of East Eagle and Hawkeye roads in rural Waterloo around 8 p.m. Deputies found a Chevrolet Traverse in a ditch.

The driver had an odor of alcohol, and his 5-year-old daughter was in the back seat. Deputies noticed a half-full bottle of Hawkeye vodka on the dashboard, according to court records.

Following field sobriety tests, the driver attempted to walk away and then struggled with deputies.

Jason Timothy Hill, 33, of Woodbridge, Va., was arrested for first-offense operating while intoxicated, child endangerment and interference.

