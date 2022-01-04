Man arrested following chase, crash in stolen mini-van

CEDAR FALLS – A Sumner man has been arrested for allegedly leading police from two cities on a chase in a stolen mini-van.

David Charles Miller, 29, was arrested Monday for eluding, second-degree theft, interference and possession of methamphetamine after he was released from a hospital where he had been sent for an evaluation following the Dec. 29 chase. Bond was set at $12,000.

According to police, officers were called to a report of a Chrysler Town and Country mini-van taken from the Days Inn Parking lot, 5924 University Ave., in Cedar Falls, shortly before 7 a.m. on Dec. 29. Officers spotted the vehicle in the area of Cedar Heights Drive and Greenhill Road and attempted to pull it over.

The chase entered Waterloo and eventually ended when the van ran a red light and collided with a semi at Broadway and Conger streets. The driver attempted to run off but was caught a short distance away at the nearby Kwik Star convenience store.

Police found a glass pipe with meth residue in his pocket, according to court records.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.