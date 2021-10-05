Man arrested following chase, crash in Black Hawk County

WATERLOO – A Spirit Lake man has been arrested for leading authorities on a chase through Black Hawk County that ended with a crash on Sunday.

George Marten Williamson, 32, was arrested for eluding and harassment of a public official. Bond was set at $2,300.

A trooper with the Iowa State Patrol pulled over Williamson’s Dodge Ram pickup truck for speeding on Highway 21 near County Road D46 around 2:10 p.m. on Sunday.

Williamson allegedly gave the trooper a fake name, and when the trooper started to run his information, the pickup truck took off south. The chase reached speeds of up to 112 mph in a 55 mph zone as the fleeing truck ran numerous stop signs and almost struck other motorists on Highway 63.

After about 25 minutes, the truck left the roadway and rolled at Tama Road and M Avenue.

Rescue workers had to free Williamson from the wreckage, and he was flown to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo for treatment and later taken to jail.

