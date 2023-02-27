CEDAR FALLS — A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly leading Cedar Falls police on a high-speed chase earlier in the month.

Patrol officers spotted a 2015 Ford Mustang traveling west at 50 mph in a 30 mph zone on West First Street near Catherine Street around 12:45 a.m. Feb. 9.

The Mustang didn’t pull over and ran a stoplight and numerous stop signs as the chase headed down West Fourth Street and Pheasant Drive, looped through Paddington Drive and Berry Hill Road and then headed up Union Road before finally hitting 100 mph on Highway 57 and disappearing, according to court records.

On Wednesday, the driver, 22-year-old Tyler David Rindels, was arrested for felony eluding, interference and several traffic citations. He was released pending trial.

Photos: Scenes from the winter storm walloping parts of the US