Man arrested after trying to access bank account information in Cedar Falls and Waterloo

CEDAR FALLS — A New York man was arrested after he allegedly tried to access account information at banks in Cedar Falls and Waterloo on Tuesday.

Cedar Falls police arrested Olukayode Abiodun Alese, 54, of Arverne, NY, for two counts of identity theft and one count of providing false identification. Bond was set at $5,000.

Authorities allege Alese went to Regions Bank, 224 W. Ridgeway Ave., in Waterloo, on Tuesday morning and used a Tennessee driver’s license under the name Thomas Brown in attempt to get information and access to a bank account.

He was turned away but showed up at Regions at 4417 University Ave., Cedar Falls, around 2 p.m. and tried again. Cedar Falls bank staff had been alerted about what happened in Waterloo and called police.

When officers showed up, Alese told them his name was “Randy” and showed an Illinois license with the name Randy Rachell. Police also found a Visa debit card with Rachell’s name. He also had a piece of paper with notes.

The arrest came just months after another New York man was sentenced to prison for trying the same scheme at the same banks.

Vincent Herman Herbert, 60, of the Bronx, went to both the Ridgeway and University Avenue branches in March 2022 and used identification cards of two Tennessee men in an attempt to withdraw money before staff became suspicious.

In June, Herbert was sentenced to five years in prison for one count of identity theft.