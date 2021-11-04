 Skip to main content
Man arrested after traffic stop turns up handgun

Gun crime
Shutterstock

WATERLOO – A Tama man has been arrested after Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies found a loaded handgun during a drunken driving traffic stop in Waterloo.

Luis Daniel Caballero

Luis Daniel Caballero

Luis Daniel Caballero, 26, formerly of Waterloo, was arrested for prohibited person in possession of a firearm, third-offense operating while intoxicated, driving while revoked, interference and carrying weapons. Bond was set at $16,000.

A deputy stopped Caballero’s Jeep Grand Cherokee at West Sixth and Commercial streets around 3:10 a.m. Saturday, and he allegedly gave police a fake name.

Authorities noticed an odor of alcohol and found a Glock Model 19 with a round in the chamber in the vehicle. Authorities allege Caballero is prohibited from possessing firearms because of a prior domestic assault conviction.

