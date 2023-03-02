WATERLOO – A man was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly starting a small fire in his family’s basement.
Jeffery Allen Bennett, 23, of Waterloo, was charged with reckless use of fire, a misdemeanor.
First responders responded at about 6:45 p.m. to the fire at a home in the 900 block of West Fifth Street near the West Side Convenience Store.
The flames were put out before they arrived on scene. No one was injured during the incident, nor was any damage caused to the home.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Andy Milone
Cedar Falls, Waverly City Government Reporter
I've covered city government for The Courier since August 2021. I'm a Chatham, NJ native who graduated from Gettysburg College in 2018 and previously worked for publications in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.