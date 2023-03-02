WATERLOO – A man was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly starting a small fire in his family’s basement.

Jeffery Allen Bennett, 23, of Waterloo, was charged with reckless use of fire, a misdemeanor.

First responders responded at about 6:45 p.m. to the fire at a home in the 900 block of West Fifth Street near the West Side Convenience Store.

The flames were put out before they arrived on scene. No one was injured during the incident, nor was any damage caused to the home.