Man arrested after search finds stolen pistol

WATERLOO -- Police have arrested a Waterloo man after finding a stolen handgun while searching his home on Saturday.

John Wyman Michael Martin Jr., 18, of 1113 Riehl St., was arrested for trafficking stolen weapons, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm. Bond was set at $20,000.

Police alleged Martin stole a .45-caliber SDS Imports Tanker 1911 handgun, loaned it to another person and later regained possession of the weapon.

Officers with the Waterloo Police Department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team searched Martin’s home on Saturday and found the gun and a 9mm SCCY CPX-2 pistol along with marijuana.

Authorities said Martin is prohibited from handling firearms because of a 2021 felony burglary conviction.

