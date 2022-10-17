Man arrested after police see him shooting at house

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested after police saw him allegedly shooting at a house on Sunday.

Marshall Ray Polk, 18, of 1628 Columbia St., was arrested for intimidation with a weapon, assault with a weapon, carrying weapons, interference while armed and possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $50,000.

His grandmother, 63-year-old Valerie Regina Norman, was arrested for intimidation and interference.

According to police, officers were sent to Logan Avenue around 12:15 p.m. Sunday for a disturbance.

Witnesses said Polk had threatened a woman with a gun and chased her.

As officers were arriving, they saw Polk stick his hand out of a Chevrolet Equinox and fire a single shot toward 617 Logan Ave. Police stopped the vehicle, which was driven by Norman, and Polk, a passenger ran off, according to court records.

Police allege Polk attempted to hide a 9 mm Taurus G2C, and he was detained a short time later.

