Man arrested after police see him shooting at house

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested after police saw him allegedly shooting at a house on Sunday.
Marshall Ray Polk, 18, of 1628 Columbia St., was arrested for intimidation with a weapon, assault with a weapon, carrying weapons, interference while armed and possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $50,000.
His grandmother, 63-year-old Valerie Regina Norman, was arrested for intimidation and interference.
According to police, officers were sent to Logan Avenue around 12:15 p.m. Sunday for a disturbance.
Witnesses said Polk had threatened a woman with a gun and chased her.
As officers were arriving, they saw Polk stick his hand out of a Chevrolet Equinox and fire a single shot toward 617 Logan Ave. Police stopped the vehicle, which was driven by Norman, and Polk, a passenger ran off, according to court records.