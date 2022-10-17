 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man arrested after police see him shooting at house

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested after police saw him allegedly shooting at a house on Sunday.

Marshall Ray Polk, 18, of 1628 Columbia St., was arrested for intimidation with a weapon, assault with a weapon, carrying weapons, interference while armed and possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $50,000.

His grandmother, 63-year-old Valerie Regina Norman, was arrested for intimidation and interference.

This week Waterloo's Violent Crime Apprehension Team seized its 700th firearm during a traffic stop. VCAT was launched in August 2009 to focus on violent crime in the city. The unit falls under the police department’s detective division, and all of the officers assigned to the unit are deputized as task force officers with the U.S. Marshals Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force.

According to police, officers were sent to Logan Avenue around 12:15 p.m. Sunday for a disturbance.

Witnesses said Polk had threatened a woman with a gun and chased her.

As officers were arriving, they saw Polk stick his hand out of a Chevrolet Equinox and fire a single shot toward 617 Logan Ave. Police stopped the vehicle, which was driven by Norman, and Polk, a passenger ran off, according to court records.

Police allege Polk attempted to hide a 9 mm Taurus G2C, and he was detained a short time later.

Photos: Gun Violence Press Conference

