Man arrested after police find shotgun

WATERLOO -- Authorities found an altered shotgun when checking on an unconscious man Monday.
The weapon was loaded with two slugs, had its serial number scratched off, and its buttstock chopped off.
Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue were called to check on the man in the 100 block of West Mullan Avenue around 8:20 a.m. Monday and found the shotgun in a bag next to the man’s bike.
The man told police he found the shotgun and picked it up to throw it away.
Officers also found a pouch with a single clonazepam pill inside.
Justin Michael Barnes, 24, of Waterloo, was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of an offensive weapon, carrying weapons and possession of a controlled substance.
