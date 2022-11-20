 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man arrested after investigators found gun, marijuana

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man was arrested after investigators found him carrying a gun during a traffic stop.

Waterloo police stopped Rufus Adam Bowling, 52, on Tuesday on charges of felon in possession of a firearm and carrying weapons. Bond was set at $25,000.

This week Waterloo's Violent Crime Apprehension Team seized its 700th firearm during a traffic stop. VCAT was launched in August 2009 to focus on violent crime in the city. The unit falls under the police department’s detective division, and all of the officers assigned to the unit are deputized as task force officers with the U.S. Marshals Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force.

According to court records, officers stopped Bowling in the 1100 block of East Fourth Street around 2 p.m. Tuesday because he had a federal warrant. Police found a 9 mm Ruger handgun and a plastic container with marijuana.

Authorities allege Bowling is barred from handling firearms because of a 1992 burglary conviction in Indiana.

He also has a 2018 federal weapons conviction for in incident where he was found with a Marlin Rifle and a Coast to Coast shotgun in Kossuth County after police were called to a report that he stayed an another person’s home and then refused to move out when asked. Witness also said he had been in the front yard drinking moonshine and firing guns, according to court records.

