Man arrested after investigators found gun, marijuana

According to court records, officers stopped Bowling in the 1100 block of East Fourth Street around 2 p.m. Tuesday because he had a federal warrant. Police found a 9 mm Ruger handgun and a plastic container with marijuana.

He also has a 2018 federal weapons conviction for in incident where he was found with a Marlin Rifle and a Coast to Coast shotgun in Kossuth County after police were called to a report that he stayed an another person’s home and then refused to move out when asked. Witness also said he had been in the front yard drinking moonshine and firing guns, according to court records.