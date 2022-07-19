Man arrested after holding a woman, several children hostage inside Waterloo home

WATERLOO — Police said a man was arrested Tuesday after holding a woman and several children hostage for a number of hours inside a home at 748 Kern St.

Robert Wallace Smull, 40, was charged with first degree domestic assault, fourth degree criminal mischief and a probation violation.

Police responded to the address for a welfare check at 8:30 a.m. Smull was found to be holding the others there against their will with a knife, said Capt. Jason Feaker.

"The Waterloo Police Department Tactical Unit, Hostage Negotiators, and Crisis Intervention Unit were activated,” said Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald in a news release. “After several hours of negotiations, the female and children were able to exit the house. Smull surrendered outside and was arrested."

Neither the victims nor Smull sustained any injuries, said Feaker.

His relationship to the victims was not immediately known.