Man arrested after guns, feces found in Waterloo home

WATERLOO – Piles of feces, urine-covered floors and guns accessible to children have led to charges for a Waterloo man.

Trenton Joseph Wentworth, 20, was arrested Friday on a charge of child endangerment. He was released pending trial.

Waterloo police were called to the home at 1818 Mulberry St. where Wentworth was living on May 23 after residents allegedly saw his friend fire off a shot in his backyard and then enter his home, according to court records.

Officers found Wentworth and his girlfriend at the house, along with a 22-month-old boy and a 7-month-old girl. They also found piles of human and animal feces on the floor, along with soiled diapers with contents smeared over the floors.

Some of the piles were near baby toys, a high chair and an infant rocker.

The kitchen sink was full of dirty dishes with food still on them.

The house was filled with flying insects, and the odor could be detected down the block, according to court records.

Police found an AK-47, a 12-gauge shotgun and a bolt-action rifle in the room with the 7 month old. One of the weapons was loaded and on the floor, records state.