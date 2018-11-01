Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly dropping a gun which discharged and fired into a home earlier this week.

Waterloo police arrested Keelan Dejuan Berry, 19, of 226 Reed St., during a traffic stop Wednesday at West Parker and Cutler streets.

Police allege Berry was the man who dropped a handgun while running from police Monday when they were making a drug-related arrest on Madison Street. A bullet from the gun struck a home at 212 Madison St.

Berry faces four felony charges for being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying weapons, interference with official acts involving a firearm and reckless use of a firearm causing property damage. He was also charges with second-offense marijuana possession during the traffic stop.

Waterloo City Reporter

Waterloo city reporter for the Courier

