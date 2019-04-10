WATERLOO – A former Waterloo man has been arrested in connection with a February incident where a 3-year-old’s hands were burned by scalding water to the point the skin was peeling off.
Authorities allege Rickie Martrese Perkins Jr., 34, currently of Charles City, declined to take the child to the hospital or call 911, instead pouring hydrogen peroxide on the child's second- and third-degree burns and wrapping them in a wet towel, according to court records.
The boy went untreated for hours until his mother took him to the emergency room at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital. He was then transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for further treatment, and he remained in the hospital for several days.
At the time the child was injured, Perkins was living with the child’s mother at a Lincoln Street home and had been caring for the child. The child was attempting to wash his hands in the bathroom sink sometime between midnight and 3 a.m. on Feb. 27, records state.
Perkins was arrested March 28 on a warrant for felony child endangerment with serious injury. He was later released from jail pending trial.
