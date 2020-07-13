Man arrested after chase leads to cornfield, mud

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man has been arrested after leading sheriff’s deputies on a chase that ended when his stolen vehicle became bogged down in a muddy field.
Cole Dean McNamara, 26, of 220 W. Dunkerton Road, was arrested for felony eluding, second-degree theft and driving while barred. Bond was set at $12,000.
A Black Hawk County deputy attempted to stop a Ford Explorer in the 9700 block of Hess Road around 7 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle continued on, reaching speeds of up to 80 mph in a 55 mph zone and headed into a cornfield. When the Explorer became stuck in the mud, the driver got out and started to run but was detained about half a mile away.
Deputies determined the vehicle had been reported stolen in Waterloo on June 16, and Cole had been in it while it on July 8, according to court records.