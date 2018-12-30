WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested following a Sunday morning chase in a stolen vehicle that crashed into a home.
Pablo Romero-Mata, 26, of 912 W. Mullan Ave., was arrested for misdemeanor eluding, providing false identification information, operating vehicle without owner’s consent and interference. He was also detained on a domestic assault warrant.
According to police, a Waterloo woman reported her Saturn was stolen when she left it running to warm up outside her Arden Street home around 5:24 a.m. Sunday.
An officer heading to the theft call noticed the Saturn in the area of Baltimore Street and Mitchell Avenue, and he turned on his lights and sirens. The Saturn continued down Baltimore, cut a corner on Ridgeway Avenue and struck a street sign before turning on Kimball Avenue where it reached speeds of 70 mph in a 30 mph zone. After running a red light at Six Corners, the fleeing vehicle spun out on Reber Avenue, began to roll and struck a home, according to police.
The driver ran off but was captured a short time later and allegedly gave police a false name.
