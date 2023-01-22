Man arrested after car chase through Cedar Valley

CEDAR FALLS – A man was taken into custody following a late-night chase that involved multiple agencies.

At 11:35 p.m. Saturday, Black Hawk County Dispatch received reports of a reckless driver on University Avenue in Cedar Falls. As information was being relayed from dispatch, the driver reportedly sped past a Cedar Falls Police officer. The officer attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver refused to pull over, proceeding southbound on Iowa Highway 58 and then eastbound on U.S. Highway 20.

Waterloo Police, Hudson Police and Black Hawk County Sheriff's deputies were called to assist in the pursuit as the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Brandon Blair Choate, continued southbound on Ansborough Avenue, eastbound on Schrock Road and then southbound again on Dysart Road.

Officers deployed tire deflation devices to disable the vehicle. Choate then reportedly pulled into an address on the 8400 block of Dysert Road before attempting to take off again and striking three patrol vehicles, causing minor damage. Choate then exited the vehicle and was arrested.

Choate was booked in Black Hawk County Jail on charges of eluding, operating while intoxicated for a third or subsequent time, driving while barred, driving with a revoked license and interference with official acts.

No one was injured in the pursuit.