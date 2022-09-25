Man arrested after allegedly firing gun during argument

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man was arrested after he allegedly fired a gun during an argument at his home Friday night.

Police arrested Juan Gonzalez Matias, 46, on charges of reckless use of a firearm and assault while displaying a weapon. He was also arrested for possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.

He was later released pending trial.

According to court records, a woman went to Gonzalez’s home at 227 Courtland St. Friday evening to get some money from him. An argument ensued, and Gonzalez allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired two shots into the air.

She left and called authorities.

Police found a 9 mm Taurus pistol and two spent shell casings at the home, records state.