Man arrested after allegedly firing gun during argument

Gun crime
Shutterstock

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man was arrested after he allegedly fired a gun during an argument at his home Friday night.

Police arrested Juan Gonzalez Matias, 46, on charges of reckless use of a firearm and assault while displaying a weapon. He was also arrested for possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.

He was later released pending trial.

According to court records, a woman went to Gonzalez’s home at 227 Courtland St. Friday evening to get some money from him. An argument ensued, and Gonzalez allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired two shots into the air.

She left and called authorities.

Police found a 9 mm Taurus pistol and two spent shell casings at the home, records state.

This week Waterloo's Violent Crime Apprehension Team seized its 700th firearm during a traffic stop. VCAT was launched in August 2009 to focus on violent crime in the city. The unit falls under the police department’s detective division, and all of the officers assigned to the unit are deputized as task force officers with the U.S. Marshals Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force.
