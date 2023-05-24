WATERLOO — A North Liberty man allegedly threatened women with a knife before sexually assaulting them in two apartment break-ins this spring, according to recently released court records.

Asante Ajee Walker-Garcia Adams, 25, who also lived in Iowa City and Coralville, made his initial court appearance on Wednesday on charges of sexual assault and burglary in attacks near college campuses in Cedar Falls and Waterloo.

In court, Adams asked the judge about the ramification of the charges.

“With these allegations, if I’m convicted I can never leave the country, correct?” Adams asked.

He also said his phone had been seized by police and asked for a clarification as how much prison time he was facing.

County Attorney Brian Williams said the charges, if run consecutive, carry up to 100 years in prison with at least 35 years before parole consideration because of mandatory minimums. It also requires lifetime sex offender registration.

Bond was set at $400,000 cash only and Adams will be under supervision if released pending trial. The court also entered orders prohibiting Adams from contacting the victims.

Court records allege Adams brandished a knife in both attacks.

In the Waterloo incident, the victim said she awoke around 5 a.m. on March 10 to find a stranger on top of her. The intruder claimed he was holding a knife to her child’s neck and would cut him if she yelled for help. He put a pillowcase over her head and led her to a couch where he sexually assaulted her, court records state.

In the April 10 attack in Cedar Falls, a woman said she awoke to a man on top of her with his hand around her neck. He threatened her with a knife, covered her face and sexually assaulted her, court records state.

It wasn’t until last week that Adams was identified as a suspect, and police said DNA testing linked him to the Waterloo and Cedar Falls crimes.

