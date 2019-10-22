ACKLEY – Ackley police have arrested a couple after searching their home and finding meth.
Court records indicate officers found about 203 grams of a white substance that tested positive for meth, small bags and a scale with meth on it when searching a Fourth Avenue home on Saturday.
Police arrested Steven Corey Palmateer, 58, and Penny Niederklopfer, 50, both of Ackley, on charges of possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of the drug tax stamp act.
