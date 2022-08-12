 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man allegedly attacks clerks after getting carded

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested after allegedly attacking convenience store workers and breaking merchandise because he was carded.

Willie Smith Jr., 34, was arrested Wednesday for two counts of assault, disorderly conduct and fifth-degree criminal mischief. He was released pending trial.

According to court records, Smith began arguing with staff at Kwik Star on West Ninth Street on Wednesday afternoon because a clerk had asked him for ID when he attempted to buy beer.

He allegedly threw items at store employees, hitting two workers, and threw items to the floor, causing $107 in damages.

