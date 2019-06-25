{{featured_button_text}}
U.S. District Courthouse, Cedar Rapids

CEDAR FALLS – A former University of Northern Iowa student acquitted of sexually abusing another student is taking the university to court for expelling him.

The suit alleges UNI officials didn’t give Donghyuk “David” Kim a fair chance to defend himself against allegations during the expulsion procedure, which took placed before a Black Hawk County jury found him not guilty in November 2017.

“Kim’s case is a prime example of the injustice that occurs when colleges and universities provide an incomplete and biased process, which consistently fails to provide an accused student due process, in sexual misconduct cases,” Kim’s attorney, Thomas Frerichs of Waterloo, wrote in the suit filed last week in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

“Under this scenario, an individual may be found not guilty and acquitted of all charges in a criminal case but may still have his academic and career goals sidetracked or even destroyed,” Frerichs wrote.

UNI officials declined to comment.

In addition to UNI, the suit names as defendants President Mark Nook; Leah Gutknecht, UNI’s Title IX officer; Christina Roybal, Title IX deputy coordinator; Leslie Williams, dean of students and Title IX deputy coordinator; Paula Knudsen, vice president of student affairs; Nicholas Rafanello, director of residence life; and Allyson Rafanello, assistant dean of students.

Kim came to the United States in his teens to attend high school while living with a host family. He graduated from Waterloo Christian School and began studying accounting at UNI. He took a leave of absence for two years of mandatory military service with the South Korean Air Force and then returned to UNI in January 2017.

In March 2017, a female student filed a complaint with UNI officials alleging nonconsensual sexual conduct while she was incapacitated following a night of drinking. The Conduct Review Hearing Board decided to expel Kim in June 2017.

Kim was arrested on criminal charges in connection with the incident in August 2017. A jury found him not guilty following a November 2017 trial.

He is currently studying in Utah where he now lives, according to court records.

The suit alleges UNI violated Kim’s right to due process, and his attorney wasn’t allowed to question the female student or the information used by investigators as part of the expulsion investigation. It also claims Nicholas Rafanello, who chaired the Conduct Review Hearing Board, had a conflict of interest which prevented him from being impartial because he was married to Allyson Rafanello, who investigated the complaint.

The suit also alleges a pattern of gender bias and discrimination against male students accused of sexual misconduct.

“Northern Iowa’s mishandling of (the woman’s) rape allegation was informed by internal institutional pressure as well as external pressure from the United States Department of Education, under a threat of possible rescission of federal funds,” the suit alleges.

The suit said UNI should expunge Kim’s disciplinary record and allow him to return to the university to complete his degree, and it is seeking emotional and economic damages.

