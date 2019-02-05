Try 1 month for 99¢
Cody Stevenson

Cody Stevenson

 PHOTO COURTESY OF CEDAR RAPIDS GAZETTE

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A jury has acquitted a 31-year-old man accused of punching to death a 2-year-old girl in Iowa County.

Court records say Cody Stevenson of Williamsburg was found not guilty Monday of first-degree murder.

A criminal complaint said Stevenson struck the daughter of his live-in girlfriend three or four times in the abdomen on June 30, 2017, at a Williamsburg apartment. Authorities say the girl died three days later.

He testified Friday that he'd told authorities that he punched the girl but said so only to protect her mother. He says the mother, Amanda Loffer, punched her daughter. Court records don't show the woman has been charged.

The trial was moved to Cedar Rapids because of pretrial publicity.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments