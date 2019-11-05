{{featured_button_text}}
Armand Rollins talks with friends during a break in trial on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018.

 JEFF REINITZ jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who was acquitted of murder charges in a 2016 shooting is back in jail for allegedly fleeing work release while serving time for unrelated weapons and charges.

Waterloo police arrested Armand Isavia Anthony Rollins, 20, on Saturday on a warrant for felony escape. He was also arrested on probation violation charges.

Court records indicate Rollins had been serving prison time for a sawed-off rifle that was found during an August 2015 search and drugs discovered in a July 2016 traffic stop. He was released from prison in January 2019 and moved to the Waterloo Residential Facility on July 2. He allegedly ran out the facilities front door on Aug. 4 without permission and has been at large since then.

On Tuesday, police saw Rollins outside the Briqhouse Bar and Grill on West Fifth Street around 11:45 p.m. When officers approached, Rollins allegedly pulled away, a struggle ensued, and an officer received a knee injury in the scuffle, according to court records.

UPDATE: Ambush slaying may be linked to 2016 drive-by killing

In July 2016, Rollins was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting on Logan Avenue that claimed the life of Otavious Brown. Rollins and fellow passenger Shavondes Martin were cleared of all charges at trial, and a third passenger, Doncorrion Spates, was convicted of murder. Martin was shot and killed in May 2018.

