Man acquitted in UNI shower intruder trial

WATERLOO -- A Black Hawk County jury has found an Oskaloosa man not guilty of exposing himself to a University of Northern Iowa co-ed in a women’s dorm shower in 2019.

Jurors deliberated for about two hours before finding Tre Mone Jalin Nimmers, 22, not guilty of invasion of privacy and indecent exposure. The verdict came Thursday following a day of testimony on Wednesday.

Nimmers still faces a trespassing ticket in connection with the incident, which will be the subject of a future magistrate trial.

The woman, a UNI student, testified that she was showering in the women’s wing of Noehren Hall around 7 p.m. on Jan. 13, 2019, when a man ripped open the shower curtain. She said the man was fondling himself, and he ran when she screamed.

On the stand, the woman identified Nimmers as the shower intruder.

But defense attorney Adam Junaid said the state’s case was based on a surveillance video that showed Nimmers at UNI’s Redeker Center -- located next to Noehren Hall -- more than two weeks later. He said officers showed the victim images from the video, and she identified him, but police didn’t offer her a photo lineup.

“I think she’s mistaken,” Junaid told the jury during closing arguments.