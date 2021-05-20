 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man acquitted in UNI shower intruder trial
0 comments
breaking top story

Man acquitted in UNI shower intruder trial

{{featured_button_text}}
020719ho-uni-crimestoppers-3

This is a Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers photo from University of Northern Iowa trespass investigation.

 COURTESY PHOTO

WATERLOO -- A Black Hawk County jury has found an Oskaloosa man not guilty of exposing himself to a University of Northern Iowa co-ed in a women’s dorm shower in 2019.

Jurors deliberated for about two hours before finding Tre Mone Jalin Nimmers, 22, not guilty of invasion of privacy and indecent exposure. The verdict came Thursday following a day of testimony on Wednesday.

Tre Mone Jalin Nimmers

Tre Mone Jalin Nimmers: 

Man arrested in UNI shower encounters

Nimmers still faces a trespassing ticket in connection with the incident, which will be the subject of a future magistrate trial.

The woman, a UNI student, testified that she was showering in the women’s wing of Noehren Hall around 7 p.m. on Jan. 13, 2019, when a man ripped open the shower curtain. She said the man was fondling himself, and he ran when she screamed.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On the stand, the woman identified Nimmers as the shower intruder.

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

But defense attorney Adam Junaid said the state’s case was based on a surveillance video that showed Nimmers at UNI’s Redeker Center -- located next to Noehren Hall -- more than two weeks later. He said officers showed the victim images from the video, and she identified him, but police didn’t offer her a photo lineup.

“I think she’s mistaken,” Junaid told the jury during closing arguments.

The surveillance video came from a second shower incident at Noehren Hall – this one on Jan. 31, 2019. Nimmers had been arrested in that case, but the state ended up dismissing the charge. Jurors in the Jan. 13, 2019, case weren’t told about the Jan. 31, 2019, incident during trial.

$5 for 5 months to support local journalism
0 comments
0
2
1
0
5

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Waterloo Career Center celebrates work-based learning programs

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News