Man acquitted in April shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been found not guilty in an April shooting that injured a woman.
Jurors acquitted Jakwone Rajion Watkins, 24, of charges of intimidation with a weapon, willful injury causing bodily injury, carrying weapons and felon in possession of a firearm in a verdict handed down Sept. 24 in Black Hawk County District Court.
Police were called to report of gunfire at 414 Sunnyside Ave. around 6 a.m. and found a woman with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Prosecutors allege police found a gun near Watkins outside the house.
Watkins pleaded not guilty, and the case went to a jury trial Sept. 21.