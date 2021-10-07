 Skip to main content
Man acquitted in April shooting in Waterloo

Black Hawk County Courthouse.

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been found not guilty in an April shooting that injured a woman.

Jurors acquitted Jakwone Rajion Watkins, 24, of charges of intimidation with a weapon, willful injury causing bodily injury, carrying weapons and felon in possession of a firearm in a verdict handed down Sept. 24 in Black Hawk County District Court.

Police were called to report of gunfire at 414 Sunnyside Ave. around 6 a.m. and found a woman with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Prosecutors allege police found a gun near Watkins outside the house.

Watkins pleaded not guilty, and the case went to a jury trial Sept. 21.

