Man accused to trying to kill girlfriend, posts bond

  • Updated
 JEFF REINITZ

ST. LUCAS --- A Fort Atkinson man has been released on bond pending trial for allegations he tried to kill his girlfriend.

Fayette County sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday arrested Robert Dale Kruse, 18, on charges of attempted murder and felony domestic assault. He is also charged with obstruction of emergency communications. On Thursday, he posted $20,000 bond.

Robert Dale Kruse

According to court records, Kruse and the woman became involved in an argument at their home near Fort Atkinson in Winneshiek County on Monday night. He allegedly hit her in the head, and she left.

Kruse found her a short time later and pulled her out of her vehicle by her hair and began choking her, court records state. He grabbed her cell phone to keep her from calling for help and then forced her into his vehicle and drove to the area of Nickel and Pheasant Roads east of St. Lucas in Fayette County, records state.

At that point, he pulled her out of his vehicle and dragged her to the nearby Turkey River where he hit and kicked her, threw her into the river three or four times and struck her with a branch.

He eventually drove her back to her vehicle, and she went to find others for help.

The woman was treated at Winneshiek Medical Center in Decorah.

