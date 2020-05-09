Man accused of assaulting juvenile in Cedar Falls
0 comments

Man accused of assaulting juvenile in Cedar Falls

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- Early Saturday, Cedar Falls Police were called 2235 Lincoln St. for an assault in progress.

Upon arrival, officers met with a juvenile who had been assaulted by Joseph M. Thompson, 39.

The juvenile did have injuries and Thompson was taken into custody and transported to the Cedar Falls Police Department and charged with child endangerment causing bodily injury, a Class D felony.

clip art crime
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News