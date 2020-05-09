Man accused of assaulting juvenile in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS -- Early Saturday, Cedar Falls Police were called 2235 Lincoln St. for an assault in progress.
Upon arrival, officers met with a juvenile who had been assaulted by Joseph M. Thompson, 39.
The juvenile did have injuries and Thompson was taken into custody and transported to the Cedar Falls Police Department and charged with child endangerment causing bodily injury, a Class D felony.
