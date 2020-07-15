Man accused in fatal bike crash disappears amid COVID crisis

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man accused of fatally hitting a bicyclist has disappeared after he bonded out of jail because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, a district court judge ordered bond for 43-year-old L.A. Jefferson Jr. be forfeited after he missed a pre-trial conference and failed to turn up after the court issued a warrant for violating his pretrial release.

Bond been set at $100,000 in July 2019 when Jefferson was arrested for leaving the scene of a fatal crash. Police said he kept driving after hitting Dilail Salkic, 22, on West Third Street and then parked his car and walked away.

A charge of vehicular homicide was added in January after the results of blood-alcohol and drug tests from the time of the crash came back positive, records state.

In April, Jefferson’s defense attorney and prosecutors worked out an agreement to reduce the bond to $10,000 as part of an effort to lower the jail population during the coronavirus crisis. As part of the arrangement, Jefferson would be under the supervision of corrections officials while out of jail.

He posted bond, and a June 8 drug test was positive for alcohol and marijuana, according to court records.