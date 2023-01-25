Man accused in December attack detained on immigration charges

WATERLOO — A federal grand jury has charged a Waterloo man accused of attacking a woman in December with immigration violations.

Jesus Mira Pineda, 31, was detained on Tuesday on a charge of illegal re-entry into the United States, a day after he was ordered to be released from the Black Hawk County Jail for the assault charge.

The indictment, unsealed Wednesday, alleges Mira had been removed from the country on March 26, 2014, and didn’t have permission to return.

He was then found in Waterloo on Dec. 19, 2022, when he allegedly came over to a woman’s home on Wellington Street uninvited and intoxicated. The woman locked herself in a bedroom, and Mira allegedly entered through another door, slammed her to the ground and asked her to have sex, according to court records.

The woman escaped the bedroom, and a relative called police.

Mira was arrested for assault causing bodily injury.

