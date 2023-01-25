 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Man accused in December attack detained on immigration charges

  • Updated
  • 0
012315jr-federal-courthouse-winter

U.S. District Courthouse in Cedar Rapids.

WATERLOO — A federal grand jury has charged a Waterloo man accused of attacking a woman in December with immigration violations.

Jesus Mira Pineda, 31, was detained on Tuesday on a charge of illegal re-entry into the United States, a day after he was ordered to be released from the Black Hawk County Jail for the assault charge.

The indictment, unsealed Wednesday, alleges Mira had been removed from the country on March 26, 2014, and didn’t have permission to return.

The US Supreme Court halted on Monday the imminent scrapping of a key policy used since Donald Trump's administration to block migrants at the US border with Mexico, amid worries over a surge in undocumented immigrants.

He was then found in Waterloo on Dec. 19, 2022, when he allegedly came over to a woman’s home on Wellington Street uninvited and intoxicated. The woman locked herself in a bedroom, and Mira allegedly entered through another door, slammed her to the ground and asked her to have sex, according to court records.

The woman escaped the bedroom, and a relative called police.

People are also reading…

Mira was arrested for assault causing bodily injury.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Gun charges haunt shooting victim two decades later

Gun charges haunt shooting victim two decades later

Now 51 years old, Perpecto Rico Perez sits in the Linn County Jail in Cedar Rapids awaiting sentencing for a two-decade-old offense. A hearing is scheduled for December, and he faces up to 10 years in prison and will likely be sentenced to three years with removal from the country.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

A look at the Leopard 2, the formidable German battle tank long sought by Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News