Man accidentally shoots himself at Waterloo mobile park

Officers were dispatched to a shooting at a Waterloo mobile home park on Saturday afternoon. The victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

 DONALD A. PROMNITZ, Courier Staff Writer

WATERLOO — A man was taken to the hospital for accidentally shooting himself on Christmas Eve at a mobile park.

Waterloo Police were dispatched around 2 p.m. Saturday to 214 Toland Ave., which is in a mobile home park off Independence Avenue, on reports of shots being fired. An ambulance also was dispatched to the scene.

Upon arriving, officers found an 18-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his lower back. According to Waterloo Police Sgt. Melissa Ludwig, the wound was self-inflicted.

His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

This story has been updated to correct the location of the shooting.

