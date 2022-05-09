 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man, 19, dies in Buchanan County Jail on Sunday

INDEPENDENCE — A 19-year-old inmate at the Buchanan County Jail died Sunday after he was found unresponsive by correctional officers.

Jaden Antoine Johnson of West Union was found in his cell at approximately 2:35 a.m. by officers performing routine checks, according to a news release.

Correctional officers immediately called for assistance and CPR was initiated. Shortly thereafter, Buchanan County Sheriff’s emergency medical services rescue deputies and AMR Ambulance personnel arrived on scene and applied additional lifesaving measures. However, Johnson was ultimately pronounced dead at the Buchanan County Correctional Center.

As part of the standard procedure, Johnson’s body has been transferred to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny for an autopsy. At this time, jail officials said the preliminary cause of death appears to be asphyxiation via suicide. This incident remains under investigation.

Johnson was in jail for the allegedly stealing a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu sedan April 5 from Larson Construction Company in Independence. 

