Lottery machines stolen from Waterloo store

WATERLOO – A thief is hoping to win big after he swiped lottery ticket machines from a Waterloo convenience store on Wednesday.
The man entered B and B East, 1615 Bishop St., around 11:45 p.m. shortly before closing and pretended to be a service employee working on the machines, according to police.
He left with two lottery ticket machines. Store officials called police the following morning when they discovered the ruse.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
