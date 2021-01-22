 Skip to main content
Lottery machines stolen from Waterloo store
WATERLOO – A thief is hoping to win big after he swiped lottery ticket machines from a Waterloo convenience store on Wednesday.

The man entered B and B East, 1615 Bishop St., around 11:45 p.m. shortly before closing and pretended to be a service employee working on the machines, according to police.

He left with two lottery ticket machines. Store officials called police the following morning when they discovered the ruse.

