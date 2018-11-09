CEDAR FALLS – A longtime reserve police officer has died following a long battle with cancer.
Scott Sterrett died Thursday at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo, according to Locke Funeral Home. He was 49.
Sterrett had been the longest-serving reserve officer with the Cedar Falls Police Department.
“He spent a lot of time helping the officers out, particularly during the weekend night shifts when we have the most activity. He was a great asset to the team,” said Police Chief Jeff Olson. “He was a very good officer, an intelligent, caring individual, and the officers enjoyed working with him.”
Last year, Sterrett was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, according to Courier archives. Benefits were arranged to help the family with expenses.
“We knew he developed a very serious illness, and we’re very sad to hear that he passed today.
Sterrett joined the police force in May 2005 and last served a shift in the spring of 2018, Olson said. He was an avid runner and competed in the Boston Marathon.
Services are currently being planned.
