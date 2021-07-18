Logan Avenue shooting sends 1 man to hospital Sunday

WATERLOO -- A shooting along Logan Avenue near the Motel 6 sent one man to the hospital early Sunday morning.
An adult male showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound early Sunday according to police, who described the injury as not life threatening. No other injuries were reported.
Someone reported shots being fired just before 4 a.m. in the 2100 block of East Fourth Street, though police said they didn't find anyone injured, damage or bullet casings in that area.
Police did, however, find a vehicle with damage -- believed to be the victim's vehicle -- and shell casings on Logan Avenue near the Motel 6 at 2343 Logan Ave. about a mile and a half away.
No one had been arrested as of Sunday morning. The incident was still being investigated, according to police.
