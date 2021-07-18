 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Logan Avenue shooting sends 1 man to hospital Sunday
0 comments
breaking top story

Logan Avenue shooting sends 1 man to hospital Sunday

{{featured_button_text}}
Clip art shooting

WATERLOO -- A shooting along Logan Avenue near the Motel 6 sent one man to the hospital early Sunday morning.

An adult male showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound early Sunday according to police, who described the injury as not life threatening. No other injuries were reported.

Someone reported shots being fired just before 4 a.m. in the 2100 block of East Fourth Street, though police said they didn't find anyone injured, damage or bullet casings in that area.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Young lives lost; Waterloo man sentenced to prison in 2018 slaying

Police did, however, find a vehicle with damage -- believed to be the victim's vehicle -- and shell casings on Logan Avenue near the Motel 6 at 2343 Logan Ave. about a mile and a half away.

No one had been arrested as of Sunday morning. The incident was still being investigated, according to police.

3 months of local news for just $1
0 comments
1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID cases in athletes' village puts pressure on IOC

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter covering Waterloo, Black Hawk Co. and politics

UNI political communications/journalism grad. Alum of The Calumet (MCC), The Northern Iowan (UNI), Fergus Falls (Minn.) Daily Journal and KWWL. 4-time award-winner while at The Courier. Interested in exposing wrongdoing and holding power to account.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News