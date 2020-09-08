Local sex offender dies in prison of COVID complications

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EVANSDALE – A former Evansdale man has died of coronavirus complications in prison where he was serving time for sex abuse.

According to the Iowa Department of Corrections, Richard Leroy Peters died Sunday around 1:45 p.m. in a hospice room of the Iowa Medical and Classification Center.

He was 77.

Official said his death was likely due to complications related to COVID-19 and multiple preexisting medical conditions. He had been housed at the center because of chronic illness and COVID complications.

He was serving a 25-year sentence for several counts of second-degree sexual abuse for abusing two girls when they were ages 6 and 7 in 2013.

Peters also had a prior conviction in 1988 for abusing another girl.

