Local leaders see verdict as victory, but say there's more work to be done

WATERLOO — Local leaders celebrated the Derek Chauvin verdict Tuesday, declaring it a victory in the struggle for equal rights.
But they also acknowledged more work needs to be done.
“To get to this moment, to finally get equal justice under the law, this moment is so heart wrenching and it’s so warming. … Let’s just hope this is the best of things to come,” said Vikki Brown, who marched as a child for civil rights in Birmingham, Alabama, in the 1960s and was a featured speaker during rallies Tuesday.
“People are finally getting their eyes opened, and let’s hope we can move forward with this,” she said.
More than 100 people rallied at Lincoln Park where they took part in three minutes of silence — one for each felony count delivered to Chauvin — and then marched across the Cedar River to the Riverloop Amphitheatre.
“It’s like a knee finally came off my neck today,” Teresa Culpepper of the Waterloo Human Rights Commission said of Tuesday’s verdict, which found Chauvin guilty on all counts in the death of George Floyd.
Mayor Quentin Hart said Tuesday was a bittersweet day as people came together to mark both the tragic murder and the opportunity to see justice. He asked attendees to have empathy.
“It’s not about black lives versus blue lives, but it’s about all of our lives. But in this situation, we wanted to make sure that justice was served,” Hart said.
Hart took the opportunity to recount changes in Waterloo Police Department policies that immediately followed Floyd’s death and Chauvin’s arrest in 2020.
Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald used the opportunity to call for unity.
“This is a referendum on how we treat each other, as human beings, as members of one community,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s appropriate protesting the death of George Floyd, protesting the deaths of many people at the hands of police officers. … But we cannot let that be a referendum on what policing does every day to provide safety and security in the community. … The vast majority of our people do not come to work every day with the recklessness and the indifference that you have seen in certain officers in this country that have made these guys’ jobs the hardest that it has been.”
Law enforcement officials said more work remains ahead.
Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson said the Chauvin case is a reminder to law enforcement about carefully selecting who enters their ranks.
“It punctuates for me as an administrator the importance of recognizing how we gauge the people that we hire, how we manage the training that we put our officers through, how we monitor officers that are engaging the public,” Thompson said.
“There is this overwhelming sense of obligation, now more than ever, and I liken it to a greater obligation to community,” Thompson said.