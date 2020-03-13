Local law enforcement responds to virus concerns

WATERLOO – Local law enforcement is adjusting to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the Black Hawk County Jail, officials stared deep cleaning, antimicrobial and disinfection protocols weeks ago to build a stronger foundation and baseline for defenses against the virus within the inmate population.
Additional medical screenings and evaluations of all arrestees are also being implemented. Additionally, the jail medical staff has identified current inmates who are immunocompromised for projected isolation and distancing protocols. There are also plans in place for isolation of incoming arrestees to protect others during the potential incubation period for those screened as “concerning.”
“We are releasing this statement to allow the public to recognize our on-going plans and continuing efforts for addressing the significant issues facing our agency, the public who will interact with our organization, and to ensure that family members of our staff and incarcerated inmates are aware of our extreme efforts and forward thinking and planning for this eventual issue facing our nation,” said Sheriff Tony Thompson.
At the Waterloo Police Department, officers are encouraging the public to use online reporting for non emergency offenses. There is a button on the right side of the webpage waterloopolice.com labeled ”Submit a Police Report.” The reports are taken electronically you will be contacted by phone if any follow up is required.
In the event of an emergency or crime in-progress they should still call 911.
Callers who are ill or have other special circumstances that make them especially susceptible to infectious diseases should notify the dispatcher so emergency responders utilize the appropriate protective equipment.
Emergency responders may utilize a variety of techniques to reduce spread of infection. These may include asking residents to talk outside, avoiding close spaces, not shaking hands, wearing protective equipment, maintaining larger separation and reducing time in contact
Police are also asking residents avoid coming to City Hall and the Police Department if at all possible.
Instead please call (319) 291-4340 press 0 for assistance.
For sheriff’s office staff, there are additional personal protective equipment and protocols available as the pandemic becomes more prevalent in Eastern Iowa.
“Obviously one of our major concerns is the continuity of operations and ensuring that public safety efforts continue. To that end, we have had conversations with our local law enforcement partners to ensure that coverage, cross-coverage, and cooperative efforts will allow for no disruption of emergency services should staffing become compromised as a result of this virus” Thompson said.
More extreme measures, including discontinuation of jail visitation, jail programming, reductions in office hours and curtailing of other situations requiring face-to-face interaction are planned for and anticipated when conditions are considered appropriate for further isolation and distancing.