Local law enforcement responds to virus concerns

WATERLOO – Local law enforcement is adjusting to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the Black Hawk County Jail, officials stared deep cleaning, antimicrobial and disinfection protocols weeks ago to build a stronger foundation and baseline for defenses against the virus within the inmate population.

Additional medical screenings and evaluations of all arrestees are also being implemented. Additionally, the jail medical staff has identified current inmates who are immunocompromised for projected isolation and distancing protocols. There are also plans in place for isolation of incoming arrestees to protect others during the potential incubation period for those screened as “concerning.”

“We are releasing this statement to allow the public to recognize our on-going plans and continuing efforts for addressing the significant issues facing our agency, the public who will interact with our organization, and to ensure that family members of our staff and incarcerated inmates are aware of our extreme efforts and forward thinking and planning for this eventual issue facing our nation,” said Sheriff Tony Thompson.