Try 1 month for 99¢
102918ho-gop-vandalism-1

Black Hawk County Republicans are reporting vandalism to political yard signs Monday.

 COURTESY PHOTO

WATERLOO – Waterloo police are investigating vandalism of political yard signs at the Black Hawk County Republicans Headquarters in Waterloo.

Officials with the Black Hawk County Republicans said in a press release that dozens of volunteers were inside the party's headquarters when large yard signs belonging to Gov. Kim Reynolds, Rep. Rod Blum, and State Rep. Walt Rogers were ripped from their posts and thrown across the parking lot.

“It's disheartening but certainly not surprising,” said Josh Wilson, a spokesman for Black Hawk County Republicans. “There is no doubt there is a major lack of civility in politics today. I don't believe one single political party is to blame but I do believe that both parties need to come together to bring respect back to the process.”

The group said the signs have been replaced with more added. Additionally, the party has put a bigger priority on security for its office.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
5
0
2
3

Tags

Load comments