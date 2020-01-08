WATERLOO – A residential officer has been arrested for allegedly having a relationship with a woman under corrections supervision.
According to court records, Matthew Lee Tull, 25, of Shefffield, worked at the Iowa Department of Corrections women’s facility in Waterloo for more than three years. He was arrested Wednesday morning on one count of sexual misconduct with an offender.
The charge is an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison upon conviction, and Tull was released pending trial.
Tull began a sexual relationship with the woman in October 2019, and it allegedly continued until Jan. 1, 2020, with meetings at a Waterloo apartment, court records state.
The case was investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, and agents gathered evidence that included emails and video, records state.
