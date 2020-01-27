Loaded weapons seized during Waterloo traffic stop

WATERLOO --- About 2 a.m. Sunday, a Waterloo police officer assigned to the Violent Crime Apprehension Team (VCAT) observed a suspicious vehicle in the area of West Fifth and Jefferson streets.

VCAT and patrol officers made contact with the occupants of the vehicle, who were identified as Dandre Gantt, 21, and Choroin Smith, 23, both of Waterloo.

During the investigation, officers observed an AK-47 assault rifle in plain view in the vehicle.

Gantt and Smith were detained and officers located two additional firearms concealed on Gantt's person. They were identified as .45 auto and 9mm semi-auto handguns.All three firearms were loaded.

Gantt was arrested on two counts of carrying weapons. Smith was arrested for three counts of felon in possession of a firearm and three counts of carrying weapons. Smith is prohibited from possessing firearms due to previous felony convictions for willful injury, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

