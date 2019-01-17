WATERLOO — Police found a loaded handgun at a Waterloo middle school on Wednesday, and one student has been detained.
Authorities said a 14-year-old girl had planned to run away and packed her brother’s handgun and marijuana along with other belongings before heading to George Washington Carver Academy on Logan Avenue.
Officers received a tip about the weapon Wednesday morning and checked a locker where they found a backpack containing clothing, a loaded Smith & Wesson handgun and marijuana.
The girl was detained without incident for carrying weapons on school grounds, according to police.
Police said there was no indication the girl had planned to use the weapon and no threats were made.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.