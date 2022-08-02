Livestock station manager used crowbar to alter hog scales, charged

WAUCOMA — A livestock station manager who allegedly used a crowbar to rig hog scales is the latest person to be charged in the investigation into employees at Lynch Livestock.

Court records allege Tyler Jeffrey Thoms repeatedly pried on an electric scale to make hogs appear lighter when they were weighed at the livestock dealer’s purchasing station in Waucoma between 2018 and 2021. The move meant Lynch saved money because of the lighter weight at the expense of the hog producer.

On Monday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa charged Thoms with one count of causing a livestock dealer to keep inaccurate records.

Last week, officials at Lynch, now known as Lynch Family Companies, announced the business would pay $2 million in fines and restitution to settle criminal charges it violated a 2017 consent agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture of livestock weighing and sorting.