Livestock dealer agrees to $2 million settlement over charges

WAUCOMA --- An Iowa livestock dealer has come to a $2 million settlement with federal prosecutors over charges it violated an earlier agreement in an investigation into its weighing and sorting practices, according to company officials.

Officials at the Waucoma-based Lynch Family Companies Inc., formerly Lynch Livestock, on Thursday announced it had entered a plea agreement shortly after the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa filed one count of failing to comply with an order of the secretary of agriculture.

“The company has taken full responsibility for all past sorting and weighing issues and we are pleased to have entered into an agreement to resolve this matter,” Gary Lynch, CEO of Lynch Family Companies, said in a prepared statement. “Our company is built on a strong foundation of integrity and trust, and this action is consistent with those principles.”

As part of the agreement, the Lynch Family Companies will plead to the charge and pay $2 million in fines and restitution, according to a company press release.

A plea hearing is slated for Friday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids

The charge, which was filed Thursday, alleges the company violated a 2017 consent agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to settle allegations employees falsified scale tickets and other purchasing documents. The charge alleges that from as early as 2018 until March 2021, workers resumed the conduct, in one case using a crowbar or similar tool to manipulate scales at a buying station.

According to Lynch Family Companies, the business first became aware of the issues at its hog buying stations in 2017. At that time, Gary Lynch reported the matter to the USDA, requested an audit and cooperated with the investigation. In addition, the company paid fines and restitution and updated processes.

In 2021, the company learned that some of those same practices were continuing, which violated the 2017 agreement.

According to the company, a new leadership team for Lynch Livestock was hired including Carl Trieber, chief executive officer; Michael Wright, manager of hog procurement; and Anamarie Judd, manager of livestock compliance.

Lynch Family Companies is also implementing more rigorous training and developed a compliance plan and installed surveillance cameras at buying stations, according to the company.