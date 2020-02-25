Lime Springs bank robber now facing federal charges, new details

LIME SPRINGS – A Minnesota man is facing new charges in connection with the robbery of Lime Springs bank in September.

A federal grand jury issued an indictment on Feb. 20 charging Luis Angel Vega, 27, of Austin, formerly of New Hampton, with one count each of bank robbery and using a firearm in a violent crime in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

Until then, he had been in jail awaiting state robbery charges in the heist.

Court records indicate that Vega had been to the Cresco Union Savings Bank in Lime Springs a few weeks before the robbery and tried to cash a check from Austin.

Authorities allege Vega returned to the band around 12:20 p.m. Sept. 3 wearing a mask and holding a handgun. He pointed the weapon at an employee, threw a duffel bag at her and told her she had 30 seconds to fill it with money.

About a minute later, he left with the duffel bag containing cash and climbed into a Dodge Ram pickup truck and drove off.

Investigators found the vehicle’s license plate through a surveillance video, and officers in Leroy, Minnesota, also found video of the truck passing through their town a short time later.